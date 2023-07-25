Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.09

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 565664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 23.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 83.06% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $48.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

