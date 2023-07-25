Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $10.11 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.38. 2,824,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,923,318. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

