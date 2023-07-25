Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $809,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $427.37. 2,417,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,490,736. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $211.64 and a one year high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $189.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $416.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.90.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

