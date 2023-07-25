Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 11,712 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.37. 313,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,061. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average of $31.64.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

