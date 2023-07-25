Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 16,489 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,787,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,307,654. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

