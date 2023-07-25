Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 34 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $14.63 on Tuesday, reaching $916.22. 661,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $824.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $686.38. The company has a market cap of $378.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Benchmark started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

