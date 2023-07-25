Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 400 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 0.0 %

AFL traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.45. The stock had a trading volume of 609,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,728. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

