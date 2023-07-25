Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,135 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 82.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,866 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 15,288 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.1% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 10,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $214.20. 3,946,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,735,281. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.14.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

