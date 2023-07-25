KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Boosted by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up 0.9% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLA Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $466.99. 57,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $493.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.30. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.21%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

