Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) vs. COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Financial Comparison

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) and COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Knightscope and COMSovereign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knightscope 0 0 1 0 3.00 COMSovereign 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Knightscope has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMSovereign has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Knightscope and COMSovereign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knightscope $5.63 million 14.07 -$25.64 million N/A N/A COMSovereign $12.64 million 0.36 -$153.05 million N/A N/A

Knightscope has higher earnings, but lower revenue than COMSovereign.

Profitability

This table compares Knightscope and COMSovereign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knightscope -243.80% N/A -99.20% COMSovereign N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Knightscope shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of COMSovereign shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Knightscope shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of COMSovereign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

COMSovereign beats Knightscope on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR. The company also develops and operates the Knightscope security operations center (KSOC), a browser-based interface, which allows real-time data access service to its clients for alert of an abnormal event; and Knightscope network operations center (KNOC), a custom set of tools that enables it to manage and monitor the network of ASRs with alerts related to critical indicators and statistics, including charging, software, navigation, and temperatures, as well as to execute over-the-air software upgrades, patches, and other related items. In addition, it offers Knightscope+ remote monitoring, an optional service for clients that operate without a fully staffed 24/7 security operations center. The company serves universities, municipalities, rail, healthcare, parks, casinos, corporations, law enforcement, county agencies, and property management companies, as well as the U.S. federal government. Knightscope, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies. It also provides tethered drones and aerostats for use in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, as well as communication applications for national defense and security customers; and edge compute capable small cell 4G LTE and 5G access radios. In addition, the company offers maintenance and support services, as well as other professional services, such as engineering, designing, and developing a range of network systems and system components. The company was formerly known as Drone Aviation Holding Corp. and changed its name to COMSovereign Holding Corp. in November 2019. COMSovereign Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

