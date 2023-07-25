Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.
Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance
Shares of PHG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 916,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.94.
Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.9387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.96%.
Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips
Analyst Ratings Changes
PHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($21.11) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke Philips
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Kimberly-Clark Raises Sales and Profit Guidance, Can it Breakout?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises On Earnings, New Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.