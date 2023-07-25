KuCoin Token One Day Volume Reaches $1.90 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for approximately $5.87 or 0.00020130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $568.62 million and $1.90 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,294,195 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,794,195 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

