Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KURA. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 6.8 %

KURA stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 21.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Malley purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $575,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,905.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 386.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 136.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

