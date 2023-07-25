LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.7% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $31,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $559.00 to $646.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.71.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,282,198. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $4.09 on Tuesday, hitting $582.13. 276,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $549.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

