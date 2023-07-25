LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $18.32 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 94,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 70,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 87,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1,582.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 141,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 133,408 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,899,181,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,330,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,539. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $151.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

