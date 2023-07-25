LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $740,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 24.4% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 47.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP now owns 2,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,617. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.43.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

