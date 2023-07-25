LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Trims Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,047 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises about 2.9% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.16% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $55,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $108.99. 65,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,847. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $113.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.55.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

