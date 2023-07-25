Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $543.16.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $10.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $649.70. The stock had a trading volume of 398,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,727. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $619.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.06. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $663.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

