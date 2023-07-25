Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Landstar System by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

LSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.32. 5,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.51 and a 12-month high of $204.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

