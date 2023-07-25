Lcnb Corp Acquires 330 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lcnb Corp grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.22.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.09. The company had a trading volume of 724,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,753. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average of $89.01. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 198.79%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

