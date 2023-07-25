Lcnb Corp Acquires Shares of 79 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lcnb Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 79 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Booking by 500.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,869,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at $107,147,850.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,699,526 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG traded up $42.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,936.55. The stock had a trading volume of 102,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $108.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,696.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,576.92. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,998.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. JMP Securities increased their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,820.60.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

