Lcnb Corp Grows Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,502,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $494,370,000 after acquiring an additional 190,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corning by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $241,456,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,161,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Corning Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,417,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,925. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.