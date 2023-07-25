Lcnb Corp Has $463,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,390. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

