Lcnb Corp Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lcnb Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,943 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $735,431,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.80. 2,540,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,614,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.01 and a 200-day moving average of $98.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

