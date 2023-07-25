Lcnb Corp Sells 234 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lcnb Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

LLY stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $457.87. 629,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,382. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $469.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $446.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $434.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 971,556 shares of company stock worth $424,000,879 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

