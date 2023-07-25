Lcnb Corp Sells 622 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lcnb Corp decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.46. 22,884,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,300,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

