Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Trading Down 4.7%

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) shares dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday. The company traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.25. Approximately 1,060,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,095,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Liberty Global Trading Down 6.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after buying an additional 675,496 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 15.8% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,455,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,260 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,764,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,918,000 after acquiring an additional 79,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $102,933,000. Institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.