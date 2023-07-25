Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Reduced by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 1.5% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.07.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $384.69 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $386.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.64. The company has a market cap of $188.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

