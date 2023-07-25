LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.16.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of LiqTech International
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LiqTech International
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.