LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

About LiqTech International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the first quarter worth $92,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 7.5% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at about $196,000.

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.