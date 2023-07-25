Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Trimmed by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.6% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $4.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $452.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,816. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $456.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

