Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $451.34. 486,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,624. The company has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $381.55 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

