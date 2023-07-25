Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.55. 111,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,186. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $101.34 million, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $90.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. Research analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.
