Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.55. 111,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,186. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $101.34 million, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $90.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. Research analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,204,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 171,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 143.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 384,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 23.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 120,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 105.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

