Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15.

LXFR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Luxfer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Luxfer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of LXFR stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 160,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 72.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Luxfer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Luxfer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

