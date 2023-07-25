LVW Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 33,236 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

