LVW Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,222,866,000 after buying an additional 120,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Target by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after buying an additional 183,575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Target by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,312,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $791,774,000 after buying an additional 407,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,269,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $872,709,000 after buying an additional 175,043 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $135.41 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

