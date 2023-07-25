LVW Advisors LLC Makes New $339,000 Investment in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NICE. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in NICE by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Trading Down 1.1 %

NICE opened at $213.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $164.65 and a 12 month high of $235.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $571.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.01 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

NICE Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.