LVW Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 23,204 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.4% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ABT opened at $114.62 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

