LVW Advisors LLC Sells 1,112 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $97.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $151.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

