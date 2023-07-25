LVW Advisors LLC Sells 273 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,791,000 after purchasing an additional 516,074 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after acquiring an additional 398,033 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 998,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,865,000 after acquiring an additional 397,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on J. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,268,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,406. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:J opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.75 and a 200 day moving average of $118.39. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $138.05.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

