LVW Advisors LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,330 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,479,000 after acquiring an additional 706,688 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,867,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,378,000 after acquiring an additional 618,195 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,567,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $414,365,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $71.43. The company has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 2.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.42.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.