Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $9.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Price Performance

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. Lyft has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.87 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 151.57% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $169,364.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 474,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 12.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 286,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.