Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Down to $12.58

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.58, but opened at $12.23. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 3,128 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $596.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $142.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.7% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 755,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 355,481 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 257,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,616,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,666,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

