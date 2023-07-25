Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Manitex International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.34 million, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.68. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Manitex International
Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.
