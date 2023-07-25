Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.34 million, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.68. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Manitex International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,467,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 37,220 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Manitex International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 995,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Manitex International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 957,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 34,380 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Manitex International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 435,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Manitex International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 291,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 41,893 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

