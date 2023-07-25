Marathon Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,145 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 21,632 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 113,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 151,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 289.67, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

