MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $308.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.10.

MKTX opened at $271.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.73 and a 200-day moving average of $318.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.76. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 96,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,205,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,211 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 17,428.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 932,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,064,000 after buying an additional 927,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after acquiring an additional 608,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $110,636,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,810,000 after acquiring an additional 364,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

