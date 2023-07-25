Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $192.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.43 and a 200-day moving average of $173.87. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $148.11 and a one year high of $194.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

