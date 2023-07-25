Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.11.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $402.04. 391,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $404.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

