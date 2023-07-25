Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) vs. ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Head to Head Review

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medical Facilities and ModivCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Facilities N/A N/A N/A $0.94 6.72 ModivCare $2.51 billion 0.27 -$31.81 million ($2.56) -18.77

Medical Facilities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ModivCare. ModivCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medical Facilities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Facilities 0 0 0 0 N/A ModivCare 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Medical Facilities and ModivCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Medical Facilities currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.86%. ModivCare has a consensus target price of $87.33, indicating a potential upside of 81.76%. Given ModivCare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ModivCare is more favorable than Medical Facilities.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Facilities and ModivCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Facilities N/A N/A N/A ModivCare -1.39% 26.80% 4.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Medical Facilities shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of ModivCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ModivCare beats Medical Facilities on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Facilities

(Get Free Report)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About ModivCare

(Get Free Report)

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other. The company offers risk underwriting, contact center management, network credentialing, claims management, and non-emergency medical transport management services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. It also provides in-home personal care services, such as bathing, personal hygiene, grooming, oral care, dressing, medication reminders, meal planning, preparation and feeding, housekeeping, transportation services, prescription reminders, and assistance with dressing and ambulation services through placing non-medical personal care assistants, home health aides, and skilled nurses primarily to Medicaid patients in need of care monitoring and assistance in performing daily living activities, including senior citizens and disabled adults. Ina addition, the company offers remote patient monitoring solutions, including personal emergency response systems, vitals monitoring, medication management, and data-driven patient engagement solutions. It serves federal, state, and local government agencies, MCOs, commercial insurers, private individuals, and health systems. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021. ModivCare Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.