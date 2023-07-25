Mendel Capital Management LLC Acquires 566 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,558 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 1.1% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after buying an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $388,787,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in FedEx by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,082,000 after buying an additional 500,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,387,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $240,255,000 after buying an additional 54,618 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

FedEx Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.83. 1,688,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,975. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $265.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.