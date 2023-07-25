Mendel Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,945. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.89. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $52.62.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

